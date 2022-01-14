Vallejo appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Phoenix, where he lives and was arrested Thursday.
The court ordered Vallejo to remain behind bars pending a formal detention hearing on Jan. 20. Vallejo pleaded not guilty, although he is not expected enter a formal plea until a future arraignment hearing.
Vallejo is accused of helping the anti-government Oath Keepers group organize the stashing of firearms at a hotel outside Washington in case they were needed, at a time in early 2021 when Trump supporters were protesting the outcome of the presidential election and the congressional certification of President Biden’s victory.
The protests culminated in the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year.
Prosecutors can seek pretrial detention in cases in which they argue a defendant poses a serious risk of flight or future obstruction of justice.
The indictment filed against Vallejo, Rhodes and nine other Oath Keepers or associates marks the first time the historically rare charge of seditious conspiracy has been leveled in connection with the wide-ranging Jan. 6 probe, which so far has resulted in charges against more than 700 people.
Rhodes, 56, who was at the Capitol that day but has said he did not enter the building, is the most high-profile person charged in the investigation so far.
