The new information underscores how investigators have struggled to identify the suspect more than eight months after the incident, despite footage that captured some of the person’s actions, similar public appeals for help and a $100,000 reward. Steven M. D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, seemed to direct his latest appeal to those who might be close with the person who placed the devices but reluctant to come forward.
“We know it is hard to report information about a friend or family member, but these pipe bombs were viable devices that could have detonated, causing innocent bystanders to be seriously injured or killed,” D’Antuono said in a statement. “Your tip could be the one that prevents this person from harming themselves or anyone else.”
He added that since January, the FBI had conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files and assessed more than 300 tips related to the investigation.
The new footage shows a frontal view of a person sitting on a bench near the DNC, where a pipe bomb was later found. The bureau also released a video charting the path investigators believe the person walked, and said that partly on the basis of that route, the FBI thought the person was “operating” from a location near Folger Park in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
The FBI has said previously the person is believed to have placed the pipe bombs between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5. They were not discovered until the next day, when a mob supportive of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and interrupted lawmakers tallying the electoral college results from the presidential election in November.
“Reviews of the suspect’s behavior in video footage and interviews with residents in the Capitol Hill neighborhood have led the FBI to believe the suspect is not from the area,” the bureau said in a news release.
The FBI said the person wore a face mask, glasses, a hooded gray sweatshirt, gloves, and black and light gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo.
Anyone with information is asked call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.