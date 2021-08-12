Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who attended Rosen’s interview, said the former Trump appointee was “very forthcoming” and provided new details to the committee. He declined to discuss the specifics of Rosen’s testimony, citing committee rules that prohibit such disclosures. But he said that just days before Jan. 6, when Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol as the election was being certified, “another plot was being worked to try to overturn the election using the name and reputation of the Department of Justice.”