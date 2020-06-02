Both matters have now become mired in controversy, with conservatives asserting that the Trump advisers were treated unfairly by law enforcement. Rosenstein will be the first witness in an effort by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) to investigate the investigation that upended Trump’s presidency and resulted in criminal convictions for several of his associates and campaign aides.

The Justice Department inspector general last year lambasted the FBI for its handling of the warrant to monitor Page, though he said information had been kept from Rosenstein and other high-level officials before warrant application was approved.

More recently, the Justice Department under Attorney General William P. Barr moved to drop the case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with a Russian diplomat. On the recommendation of a U.S. attorney he tapped to review the case, Barr decided that FBI agents did not have a good reason to interview Flynn in the first place, and thus his lies were not “material” to any case — a requirement to substantiate the charge to which he admitted.

Rosenstein, who was nominated by Trump to be deputy attorney general and confirmed in April 2017, was not leading the investigation when the FBI spoke to Flynn. But he was supervising the matter when Flynn later pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation. Rosenstein has not yet weighed in publicly on the Justice Department’s recent move to abandon the case, which legal analysts have alleged is an effort to help a friend of the president. The move still must be approved by a federal judge.

Rosenstein said in a statement when the hearing was announced that he was “grateful” for the opportunity to appear before the committee.