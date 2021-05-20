In late April, FBI agents acting on a warrant obtained by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, seized 18 electronic devices from Giuliani’s New York home and office, including some belonging to employees of Giuliani Partners. A phone belonging to D.C.-area attorney Victoria Toensing, who is also being investigated, was also recovered.
Since the seizure, lawyers for Giuliani, who once ran the office that could seek an indictment against him, have asked a federal judge to limit the access prosecutors will have to his electronic communications. The same judge will also consider whether to appoint a “special master,” or outside attorney who will review the records before they are turned over to investigators to guard against potential privilege violations.
Prosecutors argued in the letter motion that “the mere fact that Giuliani and Toensing are lawyers does not mean that they are above the law or immune to criminal investigation.”
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rebekah Donaleski, Aline Flodr and Nicolas Roos also wrote that Giuliani and Toensing have made requests to pull back evidence and to examine search warrant affidavits prematurely — things they have no right to do while a grand jury investigation is “ongoing.”
“Under their approach, the subjects of a criminal investigation would have the authority to make unilateral determinations not only of what is privileged, but also of what is responsive to a warrant,” the prosecutors wrote.
Giuliani, who is the focus of a long-term investigation into whether he failed to register as an agent representing Ukrainian interests, has asked a federal judge to step in and prevent the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan from examining the devices. His attorneys, Robert Costello and Arthur Aidala, argued that investigators have already obtained his iCloud account and do not need to review the contents of Giuliani’s physical devices.
Their request came after prosecutors’ initial bid for an impartial “special master” to comb through the communications taken from the physical devices. Giuliani’s attorneys have also asked to be able to review the iCloud warrant response from Apple and to see what records got through the in-house “taint team” at the U.S. Attorney’s Office that was used for privilege review.
“Filter” or “taint” teams are regularly used to weed out what records are protected by attorney-client privilege before investigators are able to view it. Messages between a lawyer and clients that do not support criminal activity are legally protected. Giuliani’s lawyers also argued that the Justice Department improperly avoided notifying Trump’s personal attorney about the Apple warrant for 18 months — and should not have used an in-house team to make privilege determinations for the iCloud material.
Data stored on Giuliani’s cloud account which was executed in 2019, “certainly had communications with, and on behalf of, the sitting President, containing material relating to the impending impeachment, the welfare of the country, and to national security,” Costello and Aidala wrote in a letter to U.S. District Court Judge J. Paul Oetken filed last week and unsealed Monday.
In the filing unsealed Thursday, prosecutors acknowledged the sensitivity of the matter.
“From the start of this investigation, the Government has been attentive to the fact that Giuliani and Toensing are both attorneys, and that Giuliani represented the former President, and therefore special care was required in reviewing materials in their accounts,” prosecutors wrote.
Defense lawyers were notified about the Apple warrant’s issuance and execution days after FBI agents arrived at Giuliani’s home and office to collect the evidence. They previously argued that the “covert” iCloud warrant and how it was handled by the Justice Department raise “serious questions that must be resolved before any further damage is done.”
In requesting that an outside attorney be selected to serve as “special master,” prosecutors noted that one was successfully used in the case of Michael Cohen, who was also a personal lawyer for Trump before their high-profile falling out. Cohen pleaded guilty in connection to tax fraud and giving false testimony to Congress.
