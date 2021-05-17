A warrant was executed April 28 at the Manhattan apartment and office of the former New York mayor for his electronic devices, ramping up the case that had been stymied by officials in the Justice Department during Trump’s presidency. FBI agents also collected a cellphone from the D.C.-area home of attorney Victoria Toensing, another outspoken Trump advocate, that is expected to be analyzed. Toensing’s law firm has said she did nothing wrong and would have happily turned over any relevant documents to investigators if asked.