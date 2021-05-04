The investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan is focused on Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures at the time he was serving as Trump’s lawyer. Ahead of last year’s presidential election, Giuliani sought information that might prove politically damaging to then-candidate Joe Biden and pressed for the ouster of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. The episode factored prominently in Trump’s first impeachment, but Justice Department leaders had resisted approving a search warrant late in his administration.