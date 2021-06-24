Former federal judge approved to review Giuliani’s mobile devices, computers for privilege issues, court says
The court’s disciplinary committee, which fielded complaints against Giuliani and oversaw arguments in the case, said that his conduct “immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law,” the opinion also said.
Retired judges John Leventhal and Barry Kamins defended Giuliani.
“This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest,” they said in a statement. “We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”
Giuliani, also a former high-ranking federal prosecutor, faces an investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York, the office he once led. Investigators are seeking to determine whether he failed to register as a foreign agent in his dealings with Ukraine in recent years.
A search warrant allowing agents to seize 18 of his electronic devices from his home and office was executed in late April. He has adamantly and repeatedly denied wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine and on behalf of the former president.