Such a search involving a high-profile lawyer marks a dramatic step forward in the probe, which has centered around Giuliani’s activities involving Ukraine and whether he sought to influence U.S. policy toward that country.
Two Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were charged with campaign finance violations in 2019 by federal prosecutors in New York.
Giuliani could not immediately be reached for comment. Robert Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani, confirmed via text message that a search warrant for Guiliani’s devices had been executed. A spokesman for Trump did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The development was first reported by the New York Times.
This is a developing story and will be updated.