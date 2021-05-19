Lavrov said Monday that the Biden administration’s remarks on wanting a more stable relationship may be just empty rhetoric. “Apparently, a decision was made to promote stable, predictable relations with Russia,” he said at a news conference in Moscow. “However, if this includes constant and predictable sanctions, that’s not what we need. Our attitude towards the U.S. includes the hope that normalized relations will be based on specific actions rather than words — of which we have heard too many.”