During a briefing on Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the anti-satellite test had created more than 1,500 pieces of sizable debris that could damage other satellites or affect astronauts at the International Space Station.
“Earlier today, the Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive . . . test of a direct ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites,” Price said. “The test has so far generated over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations.”
Price said the test threatened astronauts on the space station and said it “clearly demonstrates that Russia’s claims of opposing the weaponization of space are disingenuous.”
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.
The United States has accused Russia of testing space weapons before. In July 2020, U.S. Space Command said the country had conducted a “non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon,” accusing Moscow of injecting a “new object into orbit” from one of its known military satellites.
Brian Weeden, director of program planning at the Secure World Foundation, said Moscow has conducted other types of anti-satellite tests in the past that have involved one satellite attacking another.
In recent years, Russia has been doing close maneuvers with other satellites and at one point appeared to launch a projectile from one of its satellites, but those incidents didn’t involve a strike creating debris, he said.
The activity occurred within a Russian satellite system that U.S. officials had raised concerns about in the past, after it maneuvered near a U.S. government satellite in a move that Washington saw as evidence that Moscow was trying to advance its space weaponry.
“Historically Russia has been interested in developing anti-satellite weapons to be able to take out American space capabilities in the event of a conflict and also to be able to take out potential space-based missile defenses which could threaten the Russian nuclear deterrent,” Weeden said.
Rep. Mike D. Rogers of Alabama, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said the test showed why the U.S. Space Command and Space Force are needed.
“Space has already become a warfighting domain,” he said.
LeoLabs, a U.S. company that tracks space debris, confirmed in posts on Twitter that it was tracking space debris near the expected location of Cosmos 1408, which NASA describes as an abandoned electronic and signals intelligence satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1982.
China conducted an anti-satellite weapons test using a projectile launched from Earth in 2007. The following year, the United States struck one of its own spy satellites that was malfunctioning and expected to crash to Earth. India conducted a kinetic anti-satellite test in 2019.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. government was closely tracking Russian space capabilities.
“We’re concerned about any nation that would weaponize space,” he said. “We want to see the space domain subject to international norms and rules so that it can be explored by all space-faring nations in a responsible way, and this was an irresponsible act.”
Dan Lamothe and Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.