Microsoft said it does not know who was behind the malware, but the threat comes as Russia masses troops on Ukraine’s border.
The discovery of the malware coincided with a hack that defaced Ukrainian government agencies and other organizations’ websites Friday with the ominous message: “Be afraid and expect the worst.” At least one Ukrainian government agency has said it suspects Russia of being behind that hack.
The aggressive cyber activity comes as Russia prepares for what the United States has warned could be an imminent invasion of Ukraine despite diplomatic efforts to avert the crisis.
The organizations that received the malware include government agencies that provide “critical executive branch or emergency response functions,” Tom Burt, Microsoft’s vice president for customer security and trust, said in a separate blog post Saturday.
So far, no critical infrastructure, such as energy grids or military command and control systems, has been affected, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue.
Microsoft’s threat team said the attacker’s intent was not known, but the malware’s deployment represents “an elevated risk to any government agency, non-profit or enterprise” in Ukraine.
Microsoft observed the malware in systems belonging to “several Ukrainian government agencies,” as well as “organizations that work closely with the Ukrainian government,” Burt said. One of the victims was an information technology company that manages websites for public- and private-sector clients, including government agencies whose websites were recently defaced, Burt said.
The malware came with what appeared to be a ransomware note telling victims that “your hard drive has been corrupted” and that to recover data, “you should pay us $10k via bitcoin wallet.” Then an address was listed.
There are several reasons the ransomware note was a ruse, Microsoft said. In ransomware attacks, the malware that actually encrypts the data — known as the “payload” — is typically customized to each victim. In this case, the same payload was observed on multiple victims’ computers. Virtually all ransomware encrypts the contents of computers’ files, which can then be decrypted with a key. The malware in this case overwrites the “master boot record,” or the portion of the hard drive without which the operating system will not work. If that is lost, it’s virtually impossible to recover.
Explicit payment amounts and cryptocurrency wallet addresses are rarely specified in ransom notes, as was done here.
On Sunday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation issued a statement on the Web defacements.
“To date, it can be said that all the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack,” the statement said. “Moscow continues to wage a hybrid war and is actively building up its forces in the information and cyberspace.”
The ministry said: “Russian cyber troops are working against the United States and Ukraine, trying to shake the political situation with the help of technology. The latest cyber attack is one of the manifestations of Russia’s hybrid war against Ukraine, which has been going on since 2014,” when Russia annexed Crimea and launched a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that continues today.
Burt said the company’s threat analysts discovered the malware on Thursday.
He said Microsoft has already deployed protections against this malware into Microsoft products wherever they are in use. “We see no indication so far that these attacks utilize any vulnerability in Microsoft products and services,” he said.
David L. Stern in Kyiv and Alice Crites in Washington contributed to this report.