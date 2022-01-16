There are several reasons the ransomware note was a ruse, Microsoft said. In ransomware attacks, the malware that actually encrypts the data — known as the “payload” — is typically customized to each victim. In this case, the same payload was observed on multiple victims’ computers. Virtually all ransomware encrypts the contents of computers’ files, which can then be decrypted with a key. The malware in this case overwrites the “master boot record,” or the portion of the hard drive without which the operating system will not work. If that is lost, it’s virtually impossible to recover.