The Biden administration has accused the government of President Vladimir Putin of taking actions that serve as a justification for a potential invasion, which the official said could occur between mid-January and mid-February.
The official said that Moscow was also increasing its use of social and state media to “fabricate Ukrainian provocations” ahead of possible Russian military action.
The White House has warned of “severe consequences” including broad sanctions on Russia if it launches an invasion of Ukraine as it did in 2014.