The Russian government has sent operatives into eastern Ukraine in preparation for potential sabotage operations that would serve as a pretext for invasion, the Biden administration said on Friday.

“We have information that indicates Russia has already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules established by the Biden administration, said in an email. “The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces.”

The Biden administration has accused the government of President Vladimir Putin of taking actions that serve as a justification for a potential invasion, which the official said could occur between mid-January and mid-February.

The official said that Moscow was also increasing its use of social and state media to “fabricate Ukrainian provocations” ahead of possible Russian military action.

The White House has warned of “severe consequences” including broad sanctions on Russia if it launches an invasion of Ukraine as it did in 2014.