The Biden administration has accused the government of President Vladimir Putin of taking actions that would serve as a justification for a potential invasion of its neighbor, which the official said could occur between mid-January and mid-February. The official provided no further details on the alleged positioning of saboteurs in eastern Ukraine.
The official said that Moscow, attempting to portray Kyiv as the aggressor, was also increasing its use of social and state media to “fabricate Ukrainian provocations” ahead of possible military action.
The White House has warned of “severe consequences” including broad sanctions on Russia if it launches an invasion of Ukraine as it did in 2014.
On Thursday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that Russia was attempting to create a rationale for invasion — including through sabotage activities and information operations — that would falsely accuse Ukraine of preparing a broad attack against Russian-backed separatist forces.
“We saw this playbook in 2014,” Sullivan said. “They are preparing this playbook again.”
The new, more detailed accusations come after a series of crisis talks between Western and Russian officials this week failed to yield agreement on ways to defuse tensions over Putin’s massing of more than 100,000 troops along his country’s border with Ukraine.
Moscow has proposed measures that would limit NATO’s eastward expansion and its activities in Eastern Europe, steps that Russia says would protect its security but that U.S. and NATO leaders say they cannot accept. Russian negotiators, meanwhile, have not taken the United States up on compromise proposals related to arms control and military exercises.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
While the Biden administration has said it is not yet clear if Putin has made a decision about whether to invade, the official said that Russia’s information operations on social and state media were on the rise.
The official said such posts have made allegations about worsening human rights conditions in Ukraine and Ukrainian leaders’ “increased militancy.” They also blame Western nations for stoking tensions. Last month, the number of daily posts along such lines in Russian-language social media increased by 200 percent from the previous month, the official said.