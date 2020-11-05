Cienfuegos entered a not guilty plea to narcotics conspiracy and money laundering charges. U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Gold ordered the proceeding to be conducted on a private line after repeatedly hearing interference before the arraignment was set to begin.
“We’re not getting the cooperation from the press and the public to be able to conduct this matter in an orderly fashion,” Gold said before adjourning the public call. It is not clear who on the line was creating the disturbance and other courts holding remote proceedings due to the coronavirus pandemic have been able to mute all non-participants without issue.
The case, pending in federal court in Brooklyn, is one of several in the jurisdiction that have addressed the rampant Mexican drug trade and its active northbound supply chain. Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is serving a life sentence, following a lengthy trial and conviction in 2019, in the Eastern District of New York. Genaro Garcia Luna, a former top security official, also has charges pending.
Cinefuegos’s arrest, in a country where official corruption is widespread, was a surprise to many because he led the armed forces from 2012 to 2018 and the military in Mexico is seen as the main mechanism to fight organized crime tied to the drug trade.
He is accused in a four-count indictment of enabling the dangerous H-2 Cartel “to operate with impunity in Mexico.”