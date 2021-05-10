“We don’t have a predatory model. . . . We’re not deforesting the countries and contributing to climate change. Empowering communities to take charge of their own destinies, that’s what people most want. So I think when USAID is unleashed to bring that expertise to bear, if we resource it adequately, as we step up particularly on covid . . . I think you could start to see a recalibration in terms of what the different agencies do and where some of these authorities lie.”