Evanina had drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, who said that he needed to be more forthcoming with the public about threats that he laid out in classified meetings.
Russia, which interfered in the 2016 election to help boost Trump’s chances, according to U.S. intelligence officials, now wants to diminish former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, Evanina said.
“We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former vice president Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment,’ ” he said.