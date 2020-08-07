The government of China prefers that President Trump not win reelection in November, seeing the incumbent as “unpredictable,” a top U.S. intelligence official said in a statement Friday about China and other countries’ efforts to influence the 2020 election.

“China has been expanding its influence efforts” ahead of the vote in November, pressuring political figures it sees as opposed to its interest and trying to “deflect and counter criticism of China,” said William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, following up on briefings that he has privately given to lawmakers.

Evanina had drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, who said that he needed to be more forthcoming with the public about threats that he laid out in classified meetings.

Russia, which interfered in the 2016 election to help boost Trump’s chances, according to U.S. intelligence officials, now wants to diminish former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, Evanina said.

“We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former vice president Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment,’ ” he said.