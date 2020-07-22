Questioning focused on what Democratic lawmakers say is the politicization of intelligence, the improper use of intelligence and homeland security authorities to monitor protests, and the administration’s firing of intelligence officials who are seen as not sufficiently protective of Trump’s interests.

Patrick Hovakimian, a 37-year-old former prosecutor tapped to become general counsel at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, is currently chief of staff to the deputy attorney general — a senior position in the Department of Justice that involves advising the attorney general and his deputy on a range of issues.

Christopher C. Miller, a senior Pentagon special operations and counterterrorism official and Army Special Forces veteran, is seeking to lead the NCTC in the wake of the firing of Russell Travers by the then-acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) came to the hearing angry, telling Hovakimian that “my hometown of Portland has been invaded” by federal law enforcement forces who are “beating, teargassing and detaining my neighbors.” He pressed Hovakimian to state what he thought of unidentified federal forces “in unmarked cars” detaining protesters.

“Generally speaking, it’s a great idea to identify oneself as a federal law enforcement officer,” Hovakimian said. “I will say that the department takes the constitutional rights of Americans very seriously.”

Wyden accused Hovakimian of “ducking” his question and said he would oppose his nomination.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) asked Hovakimian about a Department of Homeland Security memo that authorizes its Office of Intelligence and Analysis to collect information on protesters who threaten to damage or destroy public memorials and statues, regardless of whether they are on federal property.

Hovakimian said, “I can’t speak to what DHS is or isn’t doing, but I can say that Americans’ right to free speech and free expression, including around statues and monuments, is of paramount importance to me.”

Heinrich pressed Hovakimian on whether he thought the threat of violence to monuments rises to the level of requiring intelligence collection, especially if it comes at the cost of not gathering information on white-supremacy groups that have threatened to commit acts of violence. Hovakimian skirted the question, saying it was “difficult to opine categorically on hypotheticals.”

Heinrich noted that Hovakimian earlier answered “straightforwardly” a question from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) about whether intelligence authorities should be used as part of domestic law enforcement operations.

“A bedrock principle of our country is that Americans who are engaging in activities entirely protected by the First Amendment . . . ought not to be targeted or surveilled solely on the basis of that protected activity,” Hovakimian told Feinstein. “In a word, that kind of stuff happening here . . . is very serious.”

Hovakimian came in for the harshest grilling from Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), who asked whether Hovakimian had been involved “in any way” in advising on sending federal law enforcement into American cities. “I have sight lines into many things,” he said finally, “this does not happen to be one of them.”

She was particularly upset by his indirect answers to her questions about whether he had any role in the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel’s opinion that a whistleblower complaint involving allegations that Trump pressed the Ukrainian president for political favors need not be shared with Congress expeditiously.

He noted that the complaint eventually was shared, an answer that Harris took as stonewalling.

Hovakimian’s answers also bothered Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), the panel vice-chairman, who reminded Hovakimian that the two had discussed the OLC opinion. “You said that you thought it was very important that Congress get the [whistleblower] reports,” Warner said.

“Yet you didn’t respond to Senator Harris as to whether you were involved at all and acted like you did not know what she was talking about,” he continued.

Hovakimian eventually said he was not involved.

Miller, who had an easier time before the committee, said he viewed as “the height of irresponsibility” leaving the fight against violent extremist organizations to the next generation. “It is my life’s goal, whether confirmed for this position or in another capacity, to defeat al-Qaeda and its affiliates” and “transition this war to a sustainable effort” focused on monitoring terrorist threats and expanding global partnerships, he said.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) asked Miller how he planned to reduce “duplication” of analysis taking place at the NCTC and other agencies. “Duplication is all right to a point,” Miller said, “but to use tax dollars correctly, we don’t need too much, and I’m going to take that one on loud and clear.”

