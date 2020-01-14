Collins declined to comment about her vote slightly before Kaine’s announcement, stating that she would release a statement soon.

AD

Kaine has been working with those four Republican senators and others to make changes to the resolution since releasing an original draft just a day after Trump approved the strike to kill top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Lee and Paul were the first Republicans to declare their support for the measure, after an administration briefing last week they found both frustrating and insulting, noting how officials refused to say when, if ever, they would consult Congress before launching such a strike — and urging lawmakers to fall in line behind the president.

AD

But Senate Republicans pressed Kaine to make changes to the bill, particularly its many references to Trump and his administration’s stance and past statements regarding Iran. Those have been removed from the amended draft that earned the support of enough Republicans to let it pass the Senate when it is brought to a vote as soon as next week.