“In accordance with established Marine Corps COVID policies, General Thomas will continue to quarantine at home. He is experiencing mild symptoms, but otherwise is feeling well,” the statement said.
Thomas is the second senior uniformed official whose covid-19 diagnosis was announced this week, following news that Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive on Monday. Ray and Thomas were among the senior officials who attended a meeting at the Pentagon last Friday. Another was Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper was traveling last week and did not attend the meeting.
Now, those that attended are isolating at home where, officials say, they remain able to work. Officials said on Wednesday said that the group, which also included the top officials from the Army, Air Force and Navy, took a second coronavirus test on Wednesday. If they receive three negative results, they are expected to return to their offices as early as next week.
Jonathan Hoffman, a spokesman for Esper, said in a statement that the Defense Department would follow guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for isolation and contact tracing.
“At this time we have no additional senior leader positive test results to report,” he said.
It’s not clear whether the outbreak among senior uniformed officials is related to an event the White House held on Sept. 27 for the families of fallen service members, which was attended by President Trump, Milley, Ray and other senior uniformed officials.