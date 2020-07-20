Silver, a Democrat who served as speaker of the New York State Assembly for two decades, was one of the most recognizable names in local politics before his arrest in 2015. He had been sentenced to longer prison terms twice before, but an appeals court eventually tossed some of the counts in his conviction.

A lawyer outside of his political life, Silver was convicted of accepting bribes in exchange for business referrals to law firms involved with real estate and personal injury cases. He had remained free during the years of litigation but will have to surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Aug. 26. The 76-year-old is likely to serve his sentence at a minimum-security facility.

AD

AD

Caproni rejected a claim by Silver’s attorneys that he could not be safely housed in a correctional setting because of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the death rate outside of federal lockups is similar. Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is “a dangerous and vicious disease no matter where you are,” she said.

Caproni noted that Silver showed no remorse at either of his two prior sentencings.

“I did not believe then and I do not believe now that Mr. Silver did not know his conduct crossed fully over the line,” she said.

Silver expressed contrition when addressing Caproni this time, saying his conduct contributed to the public’s loss of faith in government. He called his actions “improper, selfish and ethically indefensible.”