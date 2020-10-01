“Intelligence information should protect our nation, not provide personal profit,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This judgment will ensure that Edward Snowden receives no monetary benefits from breaching the trust placed in him.”

Snowden may appeal the December ruling on his liability. His attorney, Lawrence Lustberg, said Snowden “is still in the process of deciding on next steps.” Lustberg said the judgment allows Snowden “to take all lawful steps” to resist government efforts to collect the moneys at issue.

Snowden separately has been facing espionage charges since 2013, when he exposed top-secret NSA programs that touched off a global debate about the proper scope of U.S. surveillance but also drew condemnation from two successive U.S. administrations as harming national security.

Snowden, who lives in Russia, where he initially received asylum and now has residency, published an autobiography in September 2019 explaining his motives for leaking material that revealed sensitive surveillance programs. The NSA eventually ended its mass collection of data about Americans’ phone calls after one of his leaks forced the government to confirm the program’s existence.

Snowden did not seek pre-publication approval from the CIA, a previous employer, or the NSA as required under the secrecy agreements he signed as a contractor. Snowden acknowledged breaking the rules in a “Daily Show” interview, saying he didn’t want to “let the CIA edit [my] life story.”

The Justice Department last year sued to cut off his profits from the book, “Permanent Record,” as well as from his paid speeches.

Snowden’s attorneys argued last year that Snowden preferred to risk future royalties rather than subject his work to government censorship. They also said nothing in his public talks revealed new information.

Snowden has said he would like to return to the United States, but only if he would be allowed to defend himself at trial by asserting his actions were in the public interest. That type of defense does not exist under U.S. law.