The new acting chief of protocol, whose office oversees the gifts, asked the department’s Office of Inspector General to investigate that disappearance, as well as a number of other missing items.
In a report released Thursday, the OIG said it had located eight missing porcelain and copper vases, collectively valued at $20,000, which were purchased for G-7 leaders. Originally scheduled to be held at Camp David in March 2020, the meeting was postponed and later canceled. The vases were found “in storage,” the report said.
But no whisky. No 22-karat commemorative coin worth $560 (giver and receiver unlisted). No bags of other swag for the G-7, including “pewter trays, marble trinket boxes and leather portfolios.”
The OIG made no reference to media reports that Trump officials had walked off with the swag bags, purchased by the U.S. government and valued at $680 each. “OIG could not trace the items because of the lack of an inventory system to account for the disposition of items” and the lack of security cameras, the report explained.
“In addition,” it said, “a large number of people had access to the vault.” Between Aug. 3, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021, 77 individuals used their official Personal Identity Verification card to access the gift vault 3,051 times.
“Many of these individuals had left government service, so OIG could not compel their cooperation,” the report said.
The exchange of gifts is standard procedure for high-level official visits to the United States, and U.S. official visits overseas. The State Department’s protocol office is responsible for recording everything gifted to U.S. officials from the White House on down. Often, the gifts are given to aides and never seen by the intended recipient before they are recorded and sent to the vault.
All gifts are considered U.S. government property and must be turned over within 60 days, unless they are determined to be of minimal value — defined as worth less than $390 at the time of the whisky gift.
The OIG investigation began, the report said, after “the political appointees that formerly led” the office under President Donald Trump “resigned on January 20, 2021, and career officials assumed acting leadership.” On that day, the new team “entered the gift vault . . . and found it in a state of disarray.”
After taking an inventory and comparing it with a list of gifts, they “identified several items that were not in the vault” and referred the matter to the inspector general.
The report suggested the Bureau of Diplomatic Security strengthen physical security of the vault and consider installing cameras.
In response, the security office took pains to specify that “the location in question is not a vault; rather, it is a certified strong room with all appropriate technical and physical security countermeasures.”
It disagreed that closed-circuit cameras were necessary, and instead suggested the protocol office consider paying more attention to “not leaving the door propped open” and eliminating “piggy backing” of unauthorized personnel let in by someone with the right ID card.
During the Trump administration, the protocol office was plagued by allegations of mismanagement, resulting in an inspector general report that described an environment of “over consuming alcohol” and intimidating and abusive behavior.
In May, President Biden nominated Rufus Gifford to head the protocol office. Gifford, a Hollywood producer before becoming a Democratic consultant, served as national finance director for President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, became Obama’s ambassador to Denmark and then Biden’s deputy campaign director.
He is still awaiting Senate confirmation.