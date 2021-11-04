Steele presented the dossier to the FBI, and it became part of the basis for secret surveillance court orders targeting former Trump adviser Carter Page as the FBI investigated possible ties between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and Russia.
Durham’s probe into that FBI investigation has also led to an indictment of a lawyer connected to Democrats, on a charge he lied to the FBI. In addition, a former FBI lawyer who worked on the Page surveillance application later pleaded guilty to altering an email related to that case.
The charges against Danchenko were not immediately known, though they are expected to be unsealed later Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. The arrest was first reported by the New York Times.
Trump and his supporters have accused senior FBI officials of conducting an unfair investigation into whether his campaign had ties to Russia, with little actual evidence to try to discredit or defeat him. The FBI’s defenders, however, say the agency was obligated to examine allegations of Russian interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign during the election.
Then-Attorney General William P. Barr appointed Durham in 2019 to investigate the origins and handling of the Russia investigation.
Steele’s reports on Trump were based in large part on a person he called his “primary sub-source,” which was Danchenko, according to people familiar with the matter.
A Justice Department inspector general report was highly critical of how the FBI used Steele’s allegations. The report found that when the FBI later questioned Danchenko about the allegations contained in Steele’s dossier, Danchenko tried to distance himself from some of the claims, saying the dossier overstated the information he had originally provided to Steele.
Danchenko, a Washington-based researcher, was hired by Steele to talk to people he knew in Russia about any possible ties Trump may have had to the Kremlin.
Steele, in turn, was paid by a research firm that had been hired by a law firm that represented Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.