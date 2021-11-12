Bannon, 67, was subpoenaed on Sept. 23, one of a number of former advisers to President Donald Trump who have balked at answering the select committee’s questions about the events before and during the riot that sought to prevent Congress from formally certifying the election of President Biden.
Bannon worked in the White House in 2017, but the committee is focused on his conversations and activities as an outside adviser and activist in the run-up to Jan. 6 when hundreds of Trump supporters protesting the election’s outcome turned violent, attacked police and stormed into the Capitol building, forcing lawmakers to flee for their safety.
In particular, the House select committee wants to question Bannon about conversations Jan. 5 at the Willard Hotel, when pro-Trump activists sought to convince Republican lawmakers to block certification of the election. The committee’s subpoena also noted that Bannon was quoted predicting “hell is going to break loose” on Jan. 6.
Ahead of Jan. 6, Willard hotel in downtown D.C. was a Trump team ‘command center’ for effort to deny Biden the presidency
The panel has issued subpoenas to at least 20 Trump aides, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Meadows did not appear Friday for a scheduled deposition, officials said.
Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark appeared for a closed door interview with the panel last week, but he refused to answer questions about whether Trump attempted to use the department to overturn the election, according to people familiar with the matter.
Others who were believed to have been at the Willard Hotel and engaged in discussions ahead of Jan. 6 also have been subpoenaed as lawmakers examine what role, if any, the Trump team’s so-called command center there played in the violence that followed.
Other individuals subpoenaed include Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, senior adviser Jason Miller, national executive assistant Angela McCallum and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Earlier this week the panel issued subpoenas to 10 other Trump administration officials, including John McEntee, the former White House personnel director, Ben Williamson, a former deputy assistant to the president, Nicholas Luna, the former president’s personal assistant, and Molly Michael, the Oval Office operations coordinator.