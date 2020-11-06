Bannon has been represented by William Burck of the litigation firm Quinn Emanuel. Burck, on Bannon’s behalf, submitted a letter to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres seeking to delay a hearing scheduled for Monday in Manhattan.

Bannon “is in the process of retaining new counsel, and Quinn Emanuel intends to move to withdraw,” Burck wrote. “As a result, Mr. Bannon respectfully requests that the status conference in this matter be adjourned for three weeks so that he may formally retain new counsel.”

AD

AD

It was not immediately clear why Bannon was seeking to hire different attorneys, though it is not uncommon for a criminal defendant to do so. Burck did not immediately comment on the reason for the change.

Torres agreed to postone the hearing until Dec. 2.

Bannon’s decision to replace his legal team was revealed a day after he was banned from Twitter for making ghoulish comments about Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease expert, and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray. Bannon suggested they should face medieval-style execution, statements that violated the social media company’s rules.

Both men have faced repeated attacks from the president and his most loyal supporters — Fauci for disputing Trump’s assertions meant to play down the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, and Wray for not encouraging law enforcement to target the president’s political rivals.

AD

AD

Bannon is free on bail following his arrest in August. He is accused of stealing more than $1 million from funds contributed by supporters of We Build the Wall, an organization that purported to collect private donations for construction of the barrier.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump insisted that Mexico, ultimately, would pay for the wall, which he said was necessary to prevent illegal immigration into the United States.

Bannon was charged along with Brian Kolfage, a multi-amputee military veteran and conservative activist, and two other men with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Federal authorities have alleged that they doctored invoices to conceal that they were pocketing money for themselves. All have pleaded not guilty.

AD

The former Trump adviser, who is credited with resuscitating Trump’s 2016 campaign and helping to steer him to victory, was removed from his White House post in mid-2017. Trump had soured on Bannon, publicly deriding him as “Sloppy Steve,” but the two remained in contact.