Steve Bannon charged with defrauding donors in private effort to raise money for Trump’s border wall
Bannon, 66, and his co-defendants — Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea — raised more than $25 million from border-wall supporters on the promise that all donations would go directly to the cause, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, which is handling the case. Instead, federal prosecutors allege, they routed funds to a shell organization and disguised personal payments with doctored invoices.
The four face conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money-laundering charges, which carry the possibility of significant prison time. They have pleaded not guilty, and all have been ordered released on bond.
Monday marked the first court appearance in New York for Kolfage, Badolato and Shea. Bannon’s initial appearance was Aug. 20, following his arrest aboard a business associate’s yacht. At the time, he emerged from the courthouse with a wide grin and a defiant proclamation: “This entire fiasco is to stop people who want to build the wall.”
The four men were dialed into Monday’s video proceeding, but neither was visible on the screen and they barely spoke.