“Defendant’s appeal should be dismissed, and this matter should be remanded for further proceedings,” the order says. Trump’s lawyer did not object to the dismissal.
The lawsuit brought by Zervos, who in 2016 alleged that Trump forced himself on her in a Los Angeles hotel room a decade prior, is expected to resume after a lengthy delay caused by Trump’s appeals.
Zervos sued Trump in 2017, alleging that Trump, who hosted the popular NBC reality show, smeared her when she came forward with the sexual assault allegation. In denying her claims, Trump said Zervos lied and suggested she was motivated by money.
Trump has vehemently denied Zervos’s account and allegations of sexual misconduct made by other women.