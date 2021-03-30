NEW YORK — The New York State Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that a defamation case against former president Donald Trump, brought by an "Apprentice" contestant who alleged he sexually assaulted her years ago, can go forward as the immunity claim he raised while in office no longer applies.

In a brief order, the state’s highest court said Trump’s appeal of a lower court decision denying his immunity status is now “moot” because he is no longer a sitting president. The defense was raised in the lawsuit brought by Summer Zervos and in other long-running cases still facing the former president.

“Defendant’s appeal should be dismissed, and this matter should be remanded for further proceedings,” the order says. Trump’s lawyer did not object to the dismissal.

The lawsuit brought by Zervos, who in 2016 alleged that Trump forced himself on her in a Los Angeles hotel room a decade prior, is expected to resume after a lengthy delay caused by Trump’s appeals.

Zervos sued Trump in 2017, alleging that Trump, who hosted the popular NBC reality show, smeared her when she came forward with the sexual assault allegation. In denying her claims, Trump said Zervos lied and suggested she was motivated by money.

Trump has vehemently denied Zervos’s account and allegations of sexual misconduct made by other women.