Judges do not have to reveal how much was spent on their behalf, but the Federalist Society paid for travel, lodging, meals and her convention registration, according to the disclosure report. Altogether, the trips covered 17 days, including five days for the convention.

AD

Those were among 13 trips that Barrett reported altogether. Harvard University, the University of California at Berkeley and Northwestern University paid for her to come and engage with students. The University of Notre Dame, where she continued to teach while serving as a judge, also paid to send her to give speeches in Seattle and Savannah, Ga. George Mason University paid for her to attend a tribute to the late former Justice Antonin Scalia held in Arlington and Washington.

The St. Thomas More Society of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Dallas paid for her to attend the Catholic Bar Association General Assembly in Dallas for three days in October 2018.

AD

Barrett’s report for 2018 was filed in the spring of 2019 and was just made available by the Administrative Office of the United States Courts. Her report for 2019 was filed earlier this year and is not expected to be immediately available.

AD

Barrett’s disclosure for her first year as a federal judge indicates that her wealth is between just over $1 million and $3.2 million. Specific values for assets are not listed, so the disclosure only reveals a range of values.

That would put her on the less wealthy end of the Supreme Court justices with about the same wealth as Justice Elena Kagan, who reported between $1.2 million and $2.8 million for 2017. Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett M. Kavanaugh report the least wealth, with totals of up to $1.7 million and $65,000, respectively, in 2017.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer reports the most assets with a maximum value of $16.9 million, followed by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. with a maximum value of $15.7 million. Justices Neil M. Gorsuch, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Sonia Sotomayor reported maximum values of $10.6 million, $6.8 million and $6.3 million.

Barrett reported that all of her assets were held in mutual funds or other aggregate funds rather than owning stocks in specific companies or other specific properties.

AD

AD

She reporting earning up to $186,000 on her investments in 2018. Her salary as a judge is $220,600.

Barrett was paid $28,264.45 by Notre Dame to be an adjunct professor while serving as a federal appeals judge. She said that Notre Dame also paid her for three speeches to alumni for its continuing education program. She said she did not realize that she would be paid for those speeches. That income caused her to exceed the allowable outside income for an appeals court judge by $214 and she returned that amount to the university.