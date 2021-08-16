Abdullah, in his own video, said that “our main effort at this juncture is to make sure the people of the city live in peace without any bloodshed. We know that with the new developments, people have been going through difficult times. We hope that the contacts and talks we have had about this issue and other important issues of the country turn out to be useful,” he said, noting that “we are also in touch with other leaders and tribal elders in the country.”