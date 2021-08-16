For years, he said, the CIA always offered the most “pessimistic” views of the ability of Afghanistan’s provincial officials and security forces to stand on their own. When the intelligence picture turned dark in recent months, Polymeropoulos said, he was hardly surprised. What was stunning, he said, was that an experienced team of foreign policy heavyweights in the Biden administration did not make better plans to evacuate Afghans who had assisted the United States and to put in place a more durable counterterrorism strategy for when American forces pulled out.