“This is not the first time Texas has acted to minimize the voting rights of its minority citizens. Decade after decade, Texas has enacted redistricting plans that violate the Voting Rights Act,” the Justice Department said in its lawsuit. “In enacting its 2021 Congressional and House plans, the State has again diluted the voting strength of minority Texans.”
Texas GOP leaders have said the congressional maps were approved by lawyers who determined the districts complied with voting rights laws.
But the maps have also drawn two legal challenges from advocacy groups, including one filed last month by a group affiliated with Eric H. Holder Jr., who led the Justice Department in the Obama administration.
Garland’s decision to pursue litigation comes just weeks after the Justice Department sued Texas over a separate law that federal officials would disenfranchise eligible voters, including older Americans and people with disabilities, by banning 24-hour and drive-through voting and giving partisan poll watchers more access.
Texas lawmakers approved the new congressional boundaries in October after a redistricting process led by Republicans, who control the state Senate and House.
The lawsuit last month, filed by an affiliate of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which Holder chairs, states that the new maps shift more power to White voters even though racial minorities made up 95 percent of Texas’s population growth over the past decade. Latinos accounted for more than half of that growth.
In its lawsuit, the Justice Department called Texas’s redistricting efforts “extraordinarily rapid and opaque” and alleged that state Republicans “refused to recognize the State’s growing minority electorate.”
You can read the text of the lawsuit here.