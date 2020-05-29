In the transcript of a Dec. 29, 2016 call between Flynn and Kislyak, it is clear that the retired U.S. Army general was trying to convince Russia not to respond aggressively to the Obama administration decision that day to eject 35 suspected Russian intelligence operatives from the U.S., and impose sanctions on Russian intelligence agencies.

The newly declassified transcript — which was released by the Trump administration to lawmakers, who then made the documents public — veers between what appears to be direct quotes and summaries of each man’s remarks.

Flynn’s message to Moscow was: “Do not allow this administration to box us in right now!” the transcript states. “I know you have to have some sort of action,” Flynn said, but he added he would like Russia to “to only make it reciprocal; don’t go any further than you have to because I don’t want us to get into something that have [sic] to escalate to tit-for-tat.”

Kislyak replied that he understands, but sentiments “are raging now in Moscow.”

Flynn replied that he understood, “but I really do not want us to get into the situation where we, everybody goes back and forth and everybody has to be a tough guy here. We don’t need that right now. We need cool heads to prevail.”

At parts of the transcript, it is not entirely clear who is speaking.

“Now when FSB and GRU are sanctioned,” the transcript says at one point, referring to Russia’s two most prominent intelligence agencies, “and Kislyak asks himself, does it mean that the U.S. is not willing to work on terrorist threats, Kislyak poses a question. Flynn says, yes.”

Flynn then repeated his request asking Russia to not expel more Americans than Russians have been expelled, because if Moscow sends out 60 people, “you will shut down the embassy,” according to the transcript. “Let’s keep this at an even-kill level; then when we come in, we will have a better conversation where we are going to go regarding our relationship.”