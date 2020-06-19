Berman’s office has been conducting a criminal investigation of President Trump’s lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, in a campaign finance case that has already led to charges against two of Giuliani’s associates.

One Justice Department official said the change arose because Clayton was preparing to leave the SEC later this year, but had also expressed interest in the New York prosecutor job. Barr liked Clayton and liked the idea, the official said. The attorney general offered Berman the chance to become the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division but Berman declined, the official said.

A spokesman for Berman did not immediately comment.

While the Senate considers Clayton’s nomination, Barr said, the job will be filled by Craig Carpenito, who currently serves as the U.S. attorney in New Jersey. Carpenito will take over the job on July 3, Barr said.

“Geoff has done an excellent job leading one of our nation’s most significant U.S. Attorney’s Offices, achieving many successes on consequential civil and criminal matters,” Barr said in his statement.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan handle some of the most sensitive financial, political and national security cases in the Justice Department, and Berman’s office has a long tradition of charting its own course on high-profile cases.

The office has filed campaign finance charges against two Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, accusing them of conspiracy and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission.

