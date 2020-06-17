Together, the Treasury and State Department targeted 39 individuals and entities for new economic and visa restrictions. Many of the measures match or expand sanctions previously enacted by both the administration and European allies.

AD

“The United States will not stand by while the Assad regime displaces civilians to benefit regime-friendly elites,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “The Treasury Department will continue to use its tools and authorities to target the Assad regime and its supporters, as they seek to profit off the suffering of the Syrian people.”

AD

Many of the Treasury sanctions target private sector investment in hotel and mall developments.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Assad as well as his wife Asma will be placed under sanctions. This is the first time Asma al-Assad has been sanctioned by the United States, after being placed under sanctions by the European Union in 2012.

AD

The designations also extended to Maher al-Assad, the president’s brother and head of the infamous Fourth Division of the Syrian Arab Army, and Bushra al-Assad, the president’s sister who resides abroad, as well as other members of the Assad family and the prominent Hamsho family, which has close ties with the government.

“As of today, the sanctions provisions of the Caesar Act are fully in effect,” said Pompeo in his statement. “Anyone doing business with the Assad regime, no matter where in the world they are, is potentially exposed to travel restrictions and financial sanctions.”

AD

Although Assad — along with his Russian and Iranian allies — have retaken much of the territory initially occupied by opposition forces during the nine-year war, it has come at the cost of the destruction of much of the country. The United States and Europe have said they will not contribute anything to Syria’s reconstruction until Assad leaves office.

AD

“We intend to have a severe chilling affect on any outside investors who would be contemplating doing business with the Assad regime in areas of construction and other sectors which would enable” Assad “to generate revenue and funds that it uses to pay for its war against the Syrian people and to fund the machine of the Assad regime that has been carrying out mass atrocities since the beginning of the Syrian conflict,” said a senior administration official authorized to brief reporters on condition of anonymity.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel called implementation of the Caesar Act “a welcome but overdue step...It shouldn’t have taken so long to get this bill enacted, and it shouldn’t have taken Congress to push the administration to take a positive step to address the crisis.”

AD