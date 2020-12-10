The defense bill orders the administration to impose sanctions on Turkey within 30 days from at least five categories of sanctions that Congress approved under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, better known as CAATSA. Lawmakers in both parties have argued that the law, passed in 2017 to limit countries and individuals from cooperating with defense, energy, and other sectors of Russia, Iran and North Korea, ought to be applied against Turkey and the Turkish officials responsible for last year’s purchase of the S-400 system.

Trump has threatened to veto the defense legislation on other grounds, but Congress is expected to muster the votes to override him.

Last year, the White House removed Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program over concerns that Ankara’s decision to enter a missile defense relationship with Moscow would compromise the security of the program’s sensitive, cutting edge technology.

It is not yet clear when the administration will formally impose the sanctions.

According to Reuters, sanctions will be imposed on Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries and the agency’s head, Ismail Demir.

Ankara has long argued that the U.S. refusal to sell it a high-end version of the Patriot missile defense system, on acceptable terms, left the door open to purchasing a Russian-made system. U.S. officials have consistently disputed that explanation, saying that Turkish demands in terms of timetable, price and shared production were unacceptable.

Turkey did not budge in the face of possible CAATSA sanctions, passing through every door the administration said was about to close, from finalization of the contract with Russia, through delivery of the missiles, and to making them operational for testing earlier this year.

Trump’s delay in imposing the measures — assumed to be one advantage of Erdogan’s close relationship with the U.S. president — gave the appearance that the administration, despite its threats and congressional pressure, did not believe they would ever be implemented.

One signal that equation was changing, even beyond the NDAA provisions, came last week in comments from Trump’s ambassador to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison.

“We are concerned about some of the Turkish behavior. The idea that you could put a Russian-made missile defense system in the middle of our alliance is out of bounds,” she said in advance of a NATO foreign ministers meeting.

At the closed-door virtual session, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Turkey of playing into the hands of Moscow by buying the Russian missile defense system despite allied opposition, Agence France Press reported. In what was described as a “punchy” exchange with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Pompeo reportedly called on Ankara to start acting like more of an ally.