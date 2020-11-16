The decision to take a major step toward fulfilling Trump’s long-delayed promise to bring home troops from America’s longest war could bring to a head tensions that have intensified during a chaotic transition period that has plunged the Pentagon into uncertainty.

Officials cautioned that the plans from the White House, where foreign policy zigzags have been a common occurrence, could change. Some aides are proposing a Trump speech later in the week to announce the planned cut, which was first reported by CNN.

The discussions come as violence surges in Afghanistan and the president continues to falsely assert victory in the Nov. 3 election. Trump, who fired his defense secretary and elevated loyalists at the Pentagon last week, has blocked agencies from working with Biden’s transition team.

Days before being dismissed, former Pentagon chief Mark T. Esper sent Trump a classified memo cautioning that conditions were not adequate to make additional troop cuts in Afghanistan, citing the possibility of undermining peace talks and a variety of other factors. His assessment was based on input from senior military leaders.

A deal struck between U.S. and Taliban negotiators in February calls for the United States to withdraw all troops by May 2021 if the Taliban meets certain conditions, including making a break with al-Qaeda. But military leaders have said in recent months that decisions about steps to meet that withdrawal objective would be based on the situation on the ground, suggesting in keeping with Esper’s memo that any additional reductions should be deferred.

The expected announcement is in keeping with an earlier statement by national security adviser Robert O’Brien, who last month got into a public spat with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about the course ahead in Afghanistan. At the time, Milley said that O’Brien’s assertion that the troop level would be cut to 2,500 by January was “speculation.”

The divide over a possible eleventh-hour cut, which officials have said was among the reasons Esper was fired, raises the possibility of greater Pentagon-White House friction in final weeks of Trump’s presidency. O’Brien has told other officials that Milley isn’t listening to the president on Afghanistan. Pentagon officials did not provide an immediate comment.

In a podcast recorded on Thursday, before news about the White House plans emerged, Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command, said the United States would take a conditions-based approach to further troop reductions in Afghanistan and appeared to suggest the Taliban had not fulfilled its conditions in the February deal.

While the organization has demonstrated willingness to work against the Islamic State, “it is less clear to me that they are committed to denying al-Qaeda a presence in Afghanistan,” he said. “We need to see action here.”

“The sheer volume of Taliban-initiated attacks against the people of Afghanistan are not indicative of an organization that is serious about peace,” McKenzie added.

Other officials have voiced optimism that the step would allow the United States to maintain pressure on al-Qaeda, the Islamic State and other militant groups.

Such a drawdown would not “put any undue risk on U.S. forces or on our ability to support Afghan national security forces in their efforts against the Taliban,” said one U.S. official familiar with the discussion, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity. “Most importantly it does not degrade our ability to conduct counterterrorism operations.”

In a message to Defense Department employees on Friday, Christopher Miller, the former Green Beret and counterterrorism expert who Trump tapped as acting defense secretary, said the United States needed to continue its fight against al-Qaeda and warned against repeating “our past strategic error of failing to see the fight through to the finish.” But he also said: “All wars must end.”

Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, has been preparing his units for deeper cuts for more than a year while retaining as many lethal capabilities as possible.

Last summer, he directed Maj. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, a seasoned Special Operations officer, to realign his forces, with the acknowledgment that Trump could direct the Pentagon to remove thousands of service members, said a senior U.S. military official, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.