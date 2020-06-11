The announcement escalates a long-standing dispute between the Netherlands-based court, established 18 years ago under the Treaty of Rome. The United States has never ratified the treaty, or recognized the court’s jurisdiction. The Trump administration has taken a particularly tough stand against what it calls the court’s attempts to violate U.S. sovereignty.

The measures include economic sanctions against any ICC officials involved in efforts to investigate “allied personnel without that ally’s consent” and an extension to family members of visa restrictions already in effect against those officials.

“It is clear the ICC is only putting [American service members] in its crosshairs for nakedly political purposes,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a brief appearance with the others at the State Department, calling it a “mockery of justice.”

“Imagine American soldiers … on leave with his or her family, on vacation, maybe in Europe … then suddenly that vacation turns into a nightmare” with an arrest and imprisonment in an European court, Pompeo said.

Standing at his side, Defense Secretary Mike T. Esper said, “We will not allow American citizens who have served our country to be subjected to illegitimate investigations.” The U.S. military and civilian justice systems are fully capable of taking “appropriate action” against alleged misconduct, including “alleged abuse of detainees or any other misconduct,” Esper said.

Attorney General William P. Barr said a March decision by the court to authorize the investigation into U.S. operations in Afghanistan “validates long-standing concerns” that the ICC is “little more than a political tool employed by unaccountable international elites … to manipulate and undercut the foreign policy” of the United States and its allies.

Barr said the Justice Department had launched its own investigation into “a long history of financial corruption and malfeasance at the highest levels of the office of the prosecutor of the ICC,” including “information going back many years about multiple matters, including recent matters” that “may well have a bearing on current investigations” by the court.

All speakers, including White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien, noted that successive administrations have never recognized the court, and the United States “and its citizens are not and never have been subject to its jurisdiction. The officials took no questions from reporters assembled for the announcement.

