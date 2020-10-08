Prosecutors unsealed the 31-page information against Broidy on Thursday, outlining how they believe he took millions in undisclosed money to end a U.S. investigation into Malaysian corruption and, separately, to return outspoken Chinese exile Guo Wengui to his home country. A criminal information is a type of charging document typically reserved for those who have agreed to plead guilty in a case. A lawyer for Broidy declined to comment.

The allegations mark the culmination of a sprawling, years-long investigation that became focused in part on a man who helped raise millions for Donald Trump’s election and the Republican Party.

Last month, the Washington Post reported that federal prosecutors were zeroing in on Broidy, after one of his business associates, Nickie Mali Lum Davis, pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in the case. The allegations against Broidy are very similar to those against Davis. Prosecutors said in the charges against Broidy that he and others orchestrated “back-channel, unregistered campaigns” to influence the administration, though their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Broidy, according to the information, previous court documents and people familiar with the matter, directly made entreaties to high-level people in the Trump administration or others close to it, including President Trump’s then-chief of staff, Reince Priebus; his former deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates; and the president himself.

During the 2016 campaign, Broidy, a Los Angeles-based investor, helped corral big donors to support Trump’s campaign. After the election, he was appointed to serve as a national deputy finance chairman for the Republican National Committee. Broidy resigned from that post in April 2018 in the wake of a report that he had paid a former Playboy model $1.6 million in exchange for her silence about a sexual affair. Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen — another RNC fundraiser — helped arrange the settlement, Broidy acknowledged at the time.

The investigation of Broidy is tied to a massive probe of theft from a Malaysian government development fund that has come to be known by the shorthand “1MDB.” In previous civil and criminal cases, federal prosecutors have alleged that stolen money that made its way into the United States was used to buy pricey real estate and even fund the award-winning movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

At the center of the case is a Malaysian businessman named Low Taek Jho, who was indicted in 2018 and accused of funneling tens of millions of dollars into the United States in part to get the investigation dropped. Low, who is facing multiple federal indictments, is believed to be in China, outside the reach of U.S. authorities. He has denied the allegations and said they are politically motivated.

Low, according to documents filed in connection with Davis’s plea and people familiar with the matter, was funding Broidy’s lobbying efforts — both to get the 1MDB investigation dropped, and to get Guo sent back to China. Guo is a vocal online critic of that country’s government and is now wanted by authorities in Beijing on charges of fraud, blackmail and bribery. He has denied those charges and said they are politically motivated.

In the past few years, Guo has been closely aligned with Stephen K. Bannon, Trump’s former campaign chief and top White House strategist. Bannon was on Guo’s yacht off the coast of Westbrook, Conn., when Bannon was arrested last month on charges he defrauded donors to a group that claimed to be building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Davis admitted she, along with Broidy and former Fugees rapper Pras Michel, met with a Chinese official 2017, and the official asked for Broidy’s help convincing the U.S. to send Guo back to China.

Broidy then made various entreaties to top-level Trump administration officials and enlisted the help of casino magnate and Trump friend Steve Wynn, according to the documents and the people with knowledge of the case. An attorney for Wynn has said his client is cooperating with investigators. Michel, who is charged in connection with separate dealings with Low, has denied wrongdoing.

Broidy also sought to convince officials to drop the 1MDB investigation, according to the documents and people. Davis acknowledged that she helped route an $8 million retainer to Broidy for the influence campaign and that Low offered to pay a $75 million “success fee” as part of a contract with Broidy’s wife’s law firm if the 1MDB case was resolved within 180 days.

According documents filed with Davis’s plea and people familiar with the matter, Broidy met with Trump at the White House in October 2017 and told others that he raised the subject of the 1MDB investigation. In the criminal information against Broidy, prosecutors alleged Broidy asked the president if he would play golf with then-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who was convicted on charges in Malaysia related to the 1MDB scandal and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Razak has denied wrongdoing. No golf game ultimately took place, though Razak did have an official meeting with Trump.