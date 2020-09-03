The office has come under criticism from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his top aides as it continues investigations that have pointed out wrongdoing and misbehavior by political appointees at the department.

The rationale behind the temporary appointment, which is for 90 days, remains unclear. The office was being run by another acting inspector general, Diana Shaw, who has experience conducting investigative oversight but also worked closely with the ousted inspector general Steve Linick, whom Pompeo has called a “bad actor.”

Some State Department officials expressed concern that the appointment would create more disruption at an office in need of stable leadership.

“It’s not possible to learn a new job like this in 90 days, so what’s the point of making this temporary appointment when you have a career person in the job now,” said a senior State Department official, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

In a statement, Klimow said, “I understand the critical role independence plays in providing the Department and Congress with objective and meaningful OIG reports and am committed to executing my duties as Acting Inspector General in a manner that protects and promotes OIG’s independence and other core values.”

Shaw took over as acting inspector general last month following the unexpected departure of Stephen Akard after three months on the job. Akard was brought in to replace Linick, who had been investigating allegations that Pompeo and his wife, Susan, had improperly used State Department resources. Pompeo has denied those allegations.

Linick was also examining several other issues, including Pompeo’s decision to expedite arms sales to Saudi Arabia by declaring a national security emergency that defied the objections of Congress.

The report on the Saudi arms sales concluded last month that Pompeo followed legal requirements in certifying the emergency but that the department failed to implement policies to mitigate the risk of civilian casualties in authorizing the transfer of sophisticated U.S. weapons to the Arab monarchy.

In a nod to the importance of having long-term leadership of the watchdog office, the president of the American Foreign Service Association, Eric Rubin, said, “We believe it is critical to have a permanent Senate-confirmed inspector general and hope that a nomination will be forthcoming soon.”

The appointment of Klimow, who received the Silver Star for valor in combat, was first reported by Politico.