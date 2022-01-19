James and her office combed through statements of personal financial condition that were compiled by Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars, from 2004 until 2020, and discovered numerous alleged discrepancies between the actual condition of his properties and his assertions about them in the statements. In her filing on Tuesday, she alleged that Trump’s company provided statements to banks and insurers that included incorrect or misleading information on his Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, N.Y., his triplex in Trump Tower, his Scotland golf resort, his Westchester golf club, Trump Park Avenue in Manhattan, and his 40 Wall Street office building.