The documents and communications at issue could help investigators answer questions about a conservation easement that was granted several years ago at the Seven Springs estate in suburban New York’s Westchester Country, a move that netted President Trump’s company a $21 million tax deduction. The materials, which Trump’s lawyers had sought to shield, include messages exchanged between an engineer and a land-use lawyer who worked on Trump’s behalf.

The company’s lawyers argued unsuccessfully that those records were covered by attorney-client privilege. The Trump Organization was ordered to provide the documents by Friday, though New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron said he would consider an extension.

Trump has been accused of inflating the value of assets to get favorable loan rates and undercutting property values for tax benefits. James’s wide-ranging investigation is scrutinizing the Trump Organization’s dealings involving various properties, and whether the company lied to banks and regulators for financial gain.

Representatives for Trump’s business have said it operates aboveboard and follows all applicable laws. They have dismissed James’s investigation as politically motivated.

The case was filed in August after investigators with James’s office said they were having trouble getting the president’s son, Eric Trump, to provide them with documents and testimony. Eric Trump, who assumed oversight of the company when his father took office in 2017, was eventually ordered by the judge to cooperate.

The attorney general’s investigation is one of several legal matters stemming from the president’s business activities and personal conduct that could prove serious once he leaves the White House next month.