In Monday’s hearing, Weisselberg’s lawyers were granted a lengthy deadline extension to file their pretrial motions after arguing they are overwhelmed by the pretrial discovery they have already received — 6 million pages of documents. More records from prosecutors are expected to be turned over soon.
His defense lawyer Bryan Skarlatos said his team would need to examine 25,000 to 30,000 pages a day, seven days a week, to conclude the review within four months.
In arguing for extra time to file, Skarlatos suggested even more evidence may be coming that his team will have to review — possibly because new defendants may soon be in the mix. If others are charged, there may be reason to raise additional arguments that Weisselberg’s legal team could not foresee.
“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Skarlatos said in court Monday. “Again, we’re shooting at a moving target.”
The district attorney’s office declined to comment after the hearing on Skarlatos’s statement. It is unclear who else prosecutors may be considering charges against, but Matthew Calamari, another longtime Trump Organization executive, has been a focus of the prosecution team since the original indictment was filed, people with knowledge of the investigation previously told The Washington Post.
Nicholas Gravante Jr., an attorney for Calamari, said they have had no indication that he might be indicted.
“We remain in discussions with the District Attorney’s Office relating to Matthew Calamari, but continue to believe there is no basis for indicting him,” Gravante Jr. said in a statement to The Post. “If they presently intended to indict him, I would have been informed.”
New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan gave Skarlatos until Jan. 20 to file written arguments that could determine what evidence is put before a jury at a trial, which Merchan said he expects to take place in late August or early September of 2022.
Weisselberg and the Trump Organization allegedly kept two sets of books in an effort to keep track of and cover up rampant state and federal tax cheating, including through compensation to company executives that was not reported to tax authorities, according to prosecutors from the district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general.
Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty, and the Trump Organization has denied any wrongdoing.