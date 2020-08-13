Asked whether Wray was withholding FBI documents that could shed more light on those cases, Trump said, “I wish he was more forthcoming. He certainly hasn’t been. There are documents we want to get.”

Conservatives have long called for the Trump administration and Congress to “investigate the investigators,” and the president’s remarks are the latest instance in which he publicly chastised current law enforcement officials for not more aggressively pursuing the former officials who investigated him. Two Republican-led Senate committees are investigating the FBI’s handling of the Russia case, underscoring how the partisan battles over 2016 and the politicization of the Justice Department are still raging four years later.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment on the president’s criticism Thursday, but the bureau has said previously that it is cooperating with such requests, including congressional subpoenas, “consistent with our law enforcement and national security obligations.”

The president’s criticism of his FBI director comes amid the backdrop of an ongoing investigation by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham into how the FBI and other intelligence agencies pursued evidence of Russia’s election interference in 2016. The FBI also investigated whether any Trump associates conspired with the Russians to interfere in the election, a case that was handed to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who ultimately concluded there was insufficient evidence to accuse anyone close to Trump of participating in such a conspiracy.

Trump and his backers have argued a group of liberal-leaning government officials conspired to hamstring his presidency by pursuing false accusations. He has called former senior FBI officials “dirty cops” and urged they be charged with crimes. The president has also expressed impatience to see Durham release his findings.

On Thursday, that impatience appeared to also be directed at Attorney General William P. Barr.

“Bill Barr has the chance to be the greatest of all time, but if he wants to be politically correct, he’ll be just another guy,” said Trump, apparently expressing hope that Barr will be more aggressive in sharing details of Durham’s work. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

Barr has been highly critical of the investigation of the Trump campaign, and his department is seeking to dismiss the case against Flynn, who previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a Russian ambassador, but is now fighting that case.