House Democrats had sought eight years of the president’s tax returns, and federal law gives the Ways & Means Committee broad authority to get an individual’s tax information.
The Biden Justice Department has concluded that seeking Trump’s taxes serves “a legitimate legislative purpose.”
The Justice Department said the committee “has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information.” The agency sent its 39-page legal opinion to the Treasury Department, which would formally deliver Trump’s returns to the committee.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the former president would take any new legal action in court to try to block the release.
AFter the Justice Department released its opinion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the Biden administration “has delivered a victory for the rule of law.”
Access to Trump’s tax returns “is a matter of national security,” the speaker said. “The American people deserve to know the facts of his troubling conflicts of interest and undermining of our security and democracy as president.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.