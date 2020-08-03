Vance’s investigation is focused on the possibility that business records at Trump Organization were altered in an attempt to conceal the true nature of the payments.

The district attorney’s filing comes as Trump’s lawyers argue the subpoena is illegal, having been shut down by the Supreme Court last month in their bid to claim that, as a sitting president, Trump is immune from investigation. The district attorney’s office countered Monday that the president’s latest argument, filed in Manhattan federal court last week, is an attempt to obstruct the investigation from going forward. Impending statutes of limitations are nearing and could hinder authorities from pursuing charges if a case is warranted, the filing says.

Trump’s amended complaint is “baseless” and “merely serves to delay the grand jury’s investigation,” wrote Carey Dunne, general counsel in Vance’s office. Dunne asked U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero to throw out Trump’s lawsuit immediately.

“Every day that goes by is another day [Trump] effectively achieves the ‘temporary absolute immunity’ that was rejected by this Court, the Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court,” Dunne said.

Marrero has previously rejected arguments akin to those in the president’s new complaint, Dunne wrote. Trump’s new claim that the subpoena is “overbroad” and issued in “bad faith” for political purposes has been raised in arguments throughout the litigation that led to the major Supreme Court ruling but was never formally presented by Trump’s legal team, allowing them to raise it now that the immunity issue is dead.

Trump was dealt a blow by the Supreme Court last month when in a 7-to-2 decision, the court said he was not protected by presidential immunity from state-court level actions. The court allowed for the case to get sent back to the U.S. District Court in Manhattan for any additional challenges Trump would seek to make.

In the amended civil complaint filed a week ago, the president’s lawyers challenged the legality of the subpoena and dubbed Vance’s investigation “harassment.”

The prosecutor is investigating whether there was a violation of New York state law when the hush-money payments were made to pornography actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and confidant, made the payments while still employed by Trump.

Vance’s office initiated a grand jury proceeding in 2018. The subpoena was to Mazars USA, Trump’s accounting firm, last August. It mirrored two congressional subpoenas that had already been issued, a fact the president’s lawyers also have criticized as proof the investigation is politically motivated.

The district attorney “issued a grand-jury subpoena he knew was overbroad and sought irrelevant records,” said the amended complaint from Trump’s lawyers filed July 27. Before the subpoena being issued the Trump Organization cooperated to an extent with Vance’s requests “including by producing hundreds of documents in response to the grand-jury subpoena,” it says.