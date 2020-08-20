“The Court finds that the President has not sufficiently pled that the subpoena is overbroad or was issued in bad faith on this basis,” the judge wrote in his ruling, which follows a major Supreme Court opinion last month that determined Trump, as sitting president, was not immune from state court actions or criminal investigation.
Vance has been investigating hush-money payments made ahead of the 2016 election to two women who alleged having affairs with Trump years ago, claims the president has denied. The district attorney’s office recently suggested it is also looking at potential bank and insurance fraud related to the Trump Organization.
Trump could appeal the judge’s decision and further attempt to delay execution of the subpoena.
This is a developing story and will be updated.