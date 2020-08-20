NEW YORK — President Trump's latest attempt to block the Manhattan district attorney from obtaining his tax records was rejected Thursday by a federal judge, who said Trump's legal team failed to show the subpoena was issued "in bad faith."

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero threw out the lawsuit brought by the president’s personal lawyers, who had argued that the subpoena to Mazars USA, Trump’s accounting firm, was “overbroad” in its request for documents and that it amounted to “harassment.” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. argued repeatedly that the subpoena, issued by a grand jury, was legally valid and tied to a legitimate criminal investigation.

“The Court finds that the President has not sufficiently pled that the subpoena is overbroad or was issued in bad faith on this basis,” the judge wrote in his ruling, which follows a major Supreme Court opinion last month that determined Trump, as sitting president, was not immune from state court actions or criminal investigation.

Vance has been investigating hush-money payments made ahead of the 2016 election to two women who alleged having affairs with Trump years ago, claims the president has denied. The district attorney’s office recently suggested it is also looking at potential bank and insurance fraud related to the Trump Organization.

Trump could appeal the judge’s decision and further attempt to delay execution of the subpoena.

This is a developing story and will be updated.