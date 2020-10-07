Wednesday's ruling was issued by a panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. is seeking eight years of the president’s tax returns and related documents as part of his investigation into alleged hush-money payments made ahead of the 2016 election to two women who said they had affairs with Trump years prior. Trump denies the claims. Investigators want to determine if efforts were made to conceal the payments on tax documents by labeling them legal expenses.

Vance’s office also has indicated that his probe includes dealings at the Trump Organization, the president’s family business which oversees hundreds of subsidiaries. If the company deceived lenders or insurance companies by manipulating the value of its assets, fraud charges would potentially apply, officials have said.

The three-judge panel who heard the president's case shot down his claim that the district attorney's investigation is limited only to the alleged payments made by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal — saying in their ruling that the "bare assertion … amounts to nothing more than implausible speculation."

"Similarly," the ruling says, "the President's allegations of bad faith fail to raise a plausible inference that the subpoena was issued out of malice or an intent to harass."

Vance’s bid for Trump’s tax records has been stalled since last year, when his issued a subpoena to the president’s accounting firm, Mazars USA. Trump’s lawyers have said the request is overly broad and issued in bad faith, though their initial argument — that as president he is immune from prosecution — was rejected by the Supreme Court in July.

The case arrived at the appeals court after U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, in August, rejected Trump’s latest argument and wrote in his decision that “justice requires an end to this controversy.”