In his veto message, Trump complained that the legislation includes “provisions that fail to respect our veterans’ and military’s history” — a seeming reference to instructions that the Defense Department change the names of installations commemorating Confederate leaders. He also scorned the bill as a “ ‘gift’ to China and Russia,” slammed the bill for restricting his ability to draw down the presence of U.S. troops in certain foreign outposts, and excoriated lawmakers for failing to include an unrelated repeal of a law granting liability protections to technology companies that Trump has accused, without significant evidence of anti-conservative bias.

Congress has until Jan. 3 at 11:59 a.m. — a Sunday — to override the veto and force the defense bill to become law. If they do nothing, it will expire along with the end of the two-year congressional session at noon that day. The House is planning to reconvene on December 28 to hold a veto override vote, while the Senate is expected back in Washington on December 29, and will hold its veto override vote thereafter.

The president and his advisers have repeatedly objected to various provisions in the behemoth defense legislation, including its mandate to the Pentagon to rename the 10 military installations bearing titles that honor the Confederacy and the bill’s limitations on reducing troop levels in Germany, South Korea and Afghanistan.

Trump’s insistence that the defense bill become a vehicle for a repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects companies from bearing legal responsibility for content third parties post on their websites, became a breaking point between the president and congressional Republicans during the final days of negotiations over the legislation. Trump views its repeal as a way to punish social media companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter.

Democrats and Republicans have agreed that Section 230, which was written in 1996, is problematic. But GOP leaders willing to accommodate Trump elsewhere bristled at his threat to hold the entire Defense Department hostage over his war with the Internet giants.

The president, however, has not been mollified by his allies’ promises to tackle an overhaul of the legislation elsewhere.

“I will Veto the Defense Bill, which will make China very unhappy. They love it,” Trump wrote on Twitter Dec. 17, nearly halfway through the 10-day window, excluding Sundays, that the president has to issue a veto before a bill automatically becomes law.

Trump’s swipe at the bill’s response to China was a packaged insult to the bill’s authors, who included provisions to step up the U.S. cybersecurity and naval response to Beijing, and inaugurated a Pacific Deterrence Initiative to bolster the security of American and allied interests in China’s backyard.

Trump has groused that the bill would nonetheless be a gift to China because it does not green-light a 5G development project by Ligado. The company, earlier this year, secured permission from the Federal Communications Commission to build its proposed network using a portion of the radio frequency spectrum that the Pentagon says comes dangerously close to bandwidth used in sensitive satellite-dependent military operations, and could compromise the reliability of GPS.